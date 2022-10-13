Multiple police units respond to officer-involved shooting in Bristol

Multiple police units were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Bristol late Wednesday night.

Residents reported the sound of multiple gun shots just before 11 p.m. in the area of Redstone Hill Road.

The Connecticut State Police confirmed that personnel was requested to assist the Bristol Police Department with an investigation.

State police said officers were involved in the shooting, according to multiple media reports. The extent of their injuries was unknown at this time.

Lifestar confirmed to WFSB that they responded to the area.

No other information was available at this time.

This story is breaking and information will be updated.