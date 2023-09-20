Multiple pounds of several types of drugs seized in Lexington County bust, police say

A Lexington County man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after a wide assortment of drugs were seized during a drug bust, the West Columbia Police Department said.

An undercover operation ended with the arrest of 44-year-old Cayce resident Tony Leonard, police said in a news release. Information about where the drug bust was made was not available.

Leonard was found in possession of multiple pounds of drugs that included cocaine, fentanyl, crack, meth, MDMA and marijuana, according to the release.

Drugs were confiscated during a recent arrest.

Police said they confiscated about 10 grams of fentanyl, 43 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 1,177 grams of meth, 159 MDMA pills, 5 pounds of marijuana, schedule II & IV controlled substances, and $12,291 in cash.

Leonard was charged with six counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, financial transaction card theft, identity theft, and trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and schedule II & IV controlled substances, according to the release.

No bond has been set and Leonard is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show. He’s scheduled to return to court on Nov. 30, according to Lexington County judicial records.

There was no word about how the investigation led to Leonard.

The City of Cayce Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the ATF assisted West Columbia police in the investigation, according to the release.