Multiple prison failures led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, scathing watchdog report finds

Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry)

A scathing report from the Justice Department (DOJ) watchdog has outlined multiple failures by the Bureau of Prisons leading up to the suicide of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General released its report on Tuesday, finding that multiple prison staff members failed to check on the disgraced financier despite him being on suicide watch.

Staff at the Manhattan jail also failed to assign him a fellow inmate in his cell and left him with access to bed linen.

Despite the damning list of failures, the watchdog concluded that there was no evidence “that contradicted the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) determination regarding the absence of criminality in connection with how Epstein died”.

Epstein – a billionaire financier who mingled with the rich and famous – was found dead in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, New York on 10 August 2019.

At the time of his death, he was awaiting trial on a string of sex-trafficking charges.

The New York medical examiner determined that he had died by suicide.

Following widespread speculation and conspiracides, an FBI investigation determined there was “no criminality” involved in his death.

Epstein’s arrest and charges in New York in 2019 came after he was previously convicted in 2008 of procuring an underage girl for prostitution in a now widely-condemned sweetheart plea deal in Florida. Epstein pleaded guilty to one charge and was sentenced to just 18 months in prison – most of which he served out of prison in a work-release program – and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

His accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking at a high-profile trial in New York in December 2021 and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.