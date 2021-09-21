The Multiple Reasons Why Microsoft Stock Is a Winner

TipRanks
·2 min read

It’s business as usual for Microsoft (MSFT) in 2021, with the stock on an almost constant steady upward trajectory.

Looking ahead, Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth expects the good times to continue, claiming the “ongoing digital transformation, increasing cloud strength and new product introductions will continue to drive significant revenue and Economic Profit growth.”

In fact, the 5-star analyst not only reiterated a Buy rating for MSFT stock but also increased the price target from $303 to $366, implying upside of 24% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here)

There are multiple reasons for Feinseth’s bullish outlook, one of which is the rare occurrence of an upgrade to the tech giant’s PC operating system. The roll out of Windows 11 will begin on October 5th, the first major upgrade in over six years.

“The new Windows version will kick off a major PC and software upgrade cycle and provide integration to MSFT’s upcoming Windows 365 cloud-hosted computer-as-a-service platform,” the analyst says.

Windows 365 is the company’s “latest evolution” of a complete transition to the Cloud and offers a “complete cloud-hosted computing experience.” It also provides “increased security” and allows users to stream access to all applications, tools and data “on any device.” What’s more, in the current WFH environment, enterprises can support remote employees, including seasonal, temporary, intern, and contract workers. Feinseth says cloud migration, increasing employment trends, and “strong pricing power” will continue to favor Microsoft and notes that even moderate price hikes can drive meaningful revenue growth and “gains in profitability.”

But that’s not all. Microsoft is also a force to be reckoned with in gaming. Expanding on its successful Game Pass subscription service, later this year, MSFT will integrate its Xbox consoles into the Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service, adding further optionality on top of mobile devices and desktop PCs.

Feinseth says Xbox Cloud “negates the need for game downloads,” noting CEO Satya Nadella has called it a “breakthrough experience.”

And finally, the cherry on top is the company’s stellar balance sheet, which at the end of 2Q21, boasted $127.96 billion - $17.00 per share - in excess cash.

“We expect MSFT will generate an Economic Operating Cash Flow (EBITDAR) of $124.19 billion over the NTM, which will continue to drive growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions as well as the ongoing return of cash to shareholders,” the analyst buoyantly said.

Evidently, Feinseth's colleagues also think Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 23 Buys. The forecast is for one-year gains of ~14%, given the average price target currently stands at $334.55. (See Microsoft stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Startups Mount Fight Against Abortion Ban—Without Big Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology leaders across Texas have been privately meeting for weeks, discussing how to best combat the state’s new abortion law and challenge a cultural shift they believe will make it difficult to attract top talent. Absent from the discussion: Big Tech. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • Megacap Tech Selloff Hits $500 Billion Since Nasdaq 100 Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Megacap technology stocks were pummeled on Monday, adding to a recent slump that is evoking September 2020, when the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index tumbled nearly 13% over a three-week span. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score

  • Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

    Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $70.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day.

  • CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $84.58, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day.

  • EHang Holdings Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength

    EHang Holdings stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, with an increase from 69 to 81. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Is EHang Holdings Stock A Buy?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off On China Property Default Fears; These 4 Top Growth Stocks Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday after the stock market sold off on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla tumbled.

  • Evergrande crises triggers market sell-off as mining and energy stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 4 Stocks to Benefit From Continued Demand for AI

    Companies look set to increase their spending on AI to reap its myriad benefits, making it wise to look at names like NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Applied Materials (AMAT) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

  • Top 10 Stocks to Invest in Based on Traci Lerner’s Chescapmanager LLC’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to invest in based on Traci Lerner’s Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Traci Lerner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Invest In Based on Traci Lerner’s Chescapmanager LLC’s Portfolio. Price […]

  • Sears closes final store, Netflix wins big at Emmy Awards

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick give their latest takes, including the spike in stories surrounding the close of Sears' last department store and the biggest takeaways from the 2021 Emmys as streaming services win big.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive On China Default Fears With Stock Market Rally At Turning Point; What To Do Now

    China property default fears are ratting an already-shaky market, with the S&P 500 below its 50-day and a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • US to lift travel ban from UK and EU in November

    The United States will re-open to air passengers from the UK, the European Union and many other countries who have received Covid-19 vaccines in early November, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • This Yellow Flag Could Be More Important Than the Market's Sell-Off

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw the biggest percentage drop, but how the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fared wasn't all that much better. One hint that could provide some useful answers to that question came from the housing market, as a couple of key companies weighed in with their most up-to-date readings on the health of housing. Below, we'll look more closely at the latest news from Lennar (NYSE: LEN) and D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) to see whether investors really need to be paying more attention to housing.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid