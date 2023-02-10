‘Multiple rounds of gunfire;’ Kettering police looking for suspects after Thursday night shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting Thursday night in Kettering.

Kettering police were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area of Renwood Drive and E. David Road around 9:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.

Police arrived in the area and located a duplex in the 4400 block of Renwood Dr. that had been struck by “multiple rounds of gunfire,” the spokesperson said.

Officers made contact with the people living in both homes, and no injuries were reported.

It is believed that between 15 to 20 rounds were shot at the house.

A white sedan could possibly be connected to the incident, the spokesperson said.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made at this time.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Paulin at 937-296-3227.



