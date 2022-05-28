Arrest made after multiple ‘school shooter’ signs found in 3 NH towns

A 61-year-old man is facing criminal charges for placing signs around several New Hampshire towns, including some that said “school shooter.”

Several schools initiated lockdowns, as a precaution, shortly after the signs were discovered on Friday morning.

The signs were found in Barnstead, Epsom, and Pittsfield.

Guy Hanson, of Pittsfield, was taken into custody Friday afternoon without incident on Interstate 89 South in Warner by New Hampshire State Police.

“As a result of the investigation, it has been determined there is no credible threat to the communities or schools where the signs were located,” according to a statement from State Police.

Hanson faces a felony charge of falsifying physical evidence and three misdemeanors, including False Report to Law Enforcement, False Public Alarm, and Criminal Threatening. No other suspects have been charged.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW