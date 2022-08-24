Multiple schools placed on lock down in McAlester as police search for two suspects

UPDATE, 8/24/22, 11:35 a.m.: Police are searching for two individuals. McAlester Regional Health Center shared the images, and no names have been released.

McAlester High School, Parker Intermediate School, and Emerson Elementary School are on lockdown as law enforcement officers search for wanted criminals.

Eastern Oklahoma State College’s McAlester campus is also closed, but classes will continue as scheduled.

Officials with EOSC confirmed that police are searching for a wanted person or persons.

This is a developing story.







