Multiple search warrants served in Middletown Thursday as part of a drug investigation

Apr. 15—The Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit served search warrants at three residences Thursday as part of drug investigation, according to Sgt. Jamie Wilcox.

At about 3 p.m. the narcotic unit officers and members of Special Response team executed warrants in the 500 block of 15th Avenue, the 1400 block of Young Street and the 4200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Wilcox said the warrants were served as part an ongoing drug investigation. No word Friday if anyone was arrested or what, if anything, was seized by officers.