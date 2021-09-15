Multiple sex abuse cases rescheduled

Sep. 15—A man described as "the neighborhood grandpa" in Yale was set to have a preliminary hearing on charges of child sexual abuse and indecent exposure, but it was rescheduled.

Lionel Thompson, 78, of Yale, was arrested March 23 and posted a surety bond March 29.

Thompson was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse and one count of indecent exposure.

He entered into a not guilty plea in April, and is being represented by Royce Hobbs.

Earlier reporting by the News Press said the child victims had been interviewed at the Saville Center, which is typical in cases involving children.

Due to this, it was requested that Thompson have his preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor docket, before Judge Michael Kulling.

Thompson has had multiple preliminary hearing dates set since his case was filed, but each time it has been stricken.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Perkins couple arrested on child sexual abuse charge appear in court

Baldwin Lee Irving, 32, was charged in July with one count of child sexual abuse and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

He was charged after the woman he was said to have been dating filed a police report that he had sexually abused her child. Through the investigation, it was determined that the mother Peggy Gates enabled the sexual abuse.

In August they applied for indigent defense and were appointed Virginia Banks.

Irving and Gates were in court Monday and a new date was set for Thursday afternoon for announcement for both of them.

Two defendants sentenced in 2017 homicide case

Two of four people charged in the 2017 murder of Michael Hamilton were sentenced Friday afternoon. Anthony Endrina pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree while committing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and desecration of a human corpse.

Co-defendant Gary Schaffner pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree during the commission of a felony: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and desecration of a human corpse.

Story continues

Endrina was sentenced to 22 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on the murder charge with the last 10 years to be suspended upon good behavior.

He will serve seven years for the desecration of a human corpse with no suspended time. Both will run concurrently.

Schaffner was sentenced to 25 years in DOC on the murder charge with 10 years suspended upon good behavior and seven years for the desecration of a human corpse. Both will run concurrently.

Endrina and Schaffner were given credit for time served while in the Payne County Jail.

District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said her office is satisfied by the final outcome of the case.

"This case had unique legal issues that would have made presenting the full facts to a jury especially difficult," she said. "Each defendant in this matter had to be considered from an individual legal posture, one had a partial claim to self-defense and the others did not."

Thomas also said Hamilton was not invited to the house where the homicide took place, and each defendant had prior criminal histories including "extensive illegal drug involvement."

Thomas said she is satisfied the defendants will be removed from society "for significant periods of time."

She credited the investigation from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and aid by the Stillwater Police Department for the prosecution being successful.

Gregory Guard was also charged in this case with first-degree manslaughter and desecration of a human corpse. He pleaded guilty in March 2020, but has not been sentenced yet. He has had several sentencing dates, but they have been stricken. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15 in Logan County.

Storm Fields was also charged with accessory to murder and was accused of trying to clean up the house in which Hamilton was attacked and killed. She has not pleaded guilty to her crime and is scheduled for a 13th continued arraignment.