Multiple shooters suspected in Indiana County mass shooting that killed 1, injured 8, police say

Oct. 11—State police believe a shooting that killed one person and injured eight others stemmed from a confrontation during a private party at the Chevy Chase Community Center in Indiana County.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield said several individuals were involved in that confrontation just after midnight Sunday morning when gunfire broke out. Bystanders who were not involved in the fight were among those injured.

Troopers are still investigating whether those involved in the confrontation were invited guests. Police have not publicly identified any suspects, those hurt or the person who rented the center for the party.

Jamar M. Porterfield Herriot Jr., 22, of Homestead was killed when dozens of rounds were fired at the White Township center. More than 150 people raced out of the building to escape the gunfire while state troopers and municipal police helped the injured.

An 18-year-old man from Chicago who initially was listed in critical condition is expected to survive, Greenfield said.

Police believe there was more than one shooter.

Troopers were first called around midnight to the North Fifth Avenue center for a noise complaint. As the state police mounted unit arrived to monitor the large crowd inside, they heard dozens of rounds being fired. The center is just outside Indiana Borough and about 2 miles from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. It is typically used for providing meals to the needy and as a community space for gatherings. It's closed until further notice.

A combined reward of up to $15,000 is being offered by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Anyone with information about the shooting or who left a cellphone or other belonging behind is asked to contact state police at 724-357-1960. Anonymous tips can be made at crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

The party was not associated with the university. Among the injured were students from IUP and Waynesburg University, according to spokespeople from those universities.

State police provided the following information about the remaining seven people who were injured: an 18-year-old man from Arcadia, Fla.; a 20-year-old Pittsburgh man; a 19-year-old Braddock man; a 22-year-old Turtle Creek man; a 19-year-old Pittsburgh woman; a 19-year-old Chambersburg woman and a 23-year-old woman from Pennsylvania whose hometown has not been confirmed by investigators.

The gathering was billed as a homecoming after-party by the group that appears to have hosted it. State police said they had extra troopers working patrols and enforcement details for homecoming weekend. Investigators believe the shooting was isolated to those at the party, and there's no risk to the public.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .