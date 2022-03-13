Two dead, two injured in multiple shooting in city

Police at scene of March 13 double homicide at 471 State St.

A multiple shooting in the early morning hours Sunday has left two men dead.

Two other men were also shot, and are in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital, according to Rochester police.

The multi-unit building at 471 State Street where the shootings happened includes the Mile High Hookah Lounge. Police are investigating if that was the site of the shootings.

The report of the shootings came in to police around 1:50 a.m. "Prior to police arrival on scene additional information was obtained that multiple people had been shot," according to a statement from Police Capt. Ryan Tauriello.

At the scene police found one man, in his 20s, who had been shot. He was transported to Strong, but died from his injuries. Three other men were taken to Strong in "private vehicles," according to police, and one of them — a man in his 30s — also died.

The killings marked three homicides since Friday, when 17-year-old Bryan Simpson was fatally shot in the afternoon after getting off his school bus.

He and three friends had gotten off the school bus and were walking on Otis Street when an individual fatally shot Simpson, then ran away. No one else in Simpson's group was shot. The killing happened outside 184 Otis St. around 2:45 p.m.

