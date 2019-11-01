4 Killed, Several Injured in Shooting at Airbnb Halloween Party in California. Here's What to Know

Four people have been killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental attended by college students in northern California.

The shooting happened late Thursday in Orinda, Calif., a town of about 19,000 people nine miles northeast of Oakland. Authorities have not released any information on potential suspects or whether they have made any arrests.

Here’s what to know about the shooting.

What happened in Orinda?

Orinda officers first responded to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. local time at a house on the 100 block of Lucille Way on Thursday, according to a statement by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, they found more than 100 people at a house party.

Three victims died at the scene from gunshot wounds. Another victim later died at the hospital.

It’s unclear how many other injuries or victims there are since some of them went to hospitals on their own, the sheriff’s office said.

Local media reported at least four others were injured.

Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active. Details coming later. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

Orinda homicide update - four fatalities, several injuries. More details coming. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

According to NBC Bay Area, witnesses said that the shooting happened at an Airbnb rental, where a Halloween party was happening.

The owner of the Airbnb, Michael Wang, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he rented the house to a woman on Airbnb.

Wang said the woman told him that she was having a family reunion and that only 12 people would be at the house.

“They said they’re so noisy, and we realized there was more than 12 people,” Wang told the Chronicle. “We sent a message to the lady. My wife sent her messages to tell her that the house should only have a maximum of 12 people and no party allowed. They sent a message that we only have 12 people. But we have a Ring, a camera at the door, and we saw there were more people than that. We could not count, but it looked like more than that.”

Chris Gabe, a neighbor to the Orinda house, told reporters it was a “terrifying in the first moments” because he and the other neighbors did not know what was going on.

“We know the person who owns it [the Airbnb]. They weren’t doing anything disrespectful to the neighbors it just turned out to be kind of a really tragic incident,” Gabe said to reporters.

Orinda resident Chris Gade reacts to the deadly Halloween party that happened at an Air BnB rental in his neighborhood. Four people were shot and killed. pic.twitter.com/n5QnOanCOl — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 1, 2019

How is Airbnb responding?

In a statement sent to TIME, Airbnb said that the party was unauthorized and that the company banned the guest who booked the house from using its services again.

“We are horrified by this tragedy and are in close communication with Chief David Cook of Orinda Police to offer our support with his investigation into who committed this senseless violence,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims of this abhorrent act as well as the neighbors of the home.”

Who are the victims?

Authorities have not identified the victims in the shooting.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area that students from Laney College, a community college in nearby Oakland were at the party.

The college did not respond to a request for comment.