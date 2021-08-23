Multiple shootings leave 2 dead in Lexington. Woman killed outside Waffle House

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a shooting outside a Lexington Waffle House early Sunday, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office and Lexington police.

Jaimesha Sharmae Beattie, 22, was hit by gunfire in the Waffle House parking lot in the 800 block of South Broadway, the coroner’s office said in a news release. The shooting happened around 4:42 a.m., according to the coroner.

Beattie died at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Monday at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Beattie’s death was a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Two other people were shot, according to Daniel Burnett, an acting lieutenant with the Lexington Police Department. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police received another report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road less than 20 minutes after the Waffle House shooting, Burnett said. An adult victim was taken to a local hospital, Burnett said. They were believed to be in “critical but stable” condition, according to the most recent update police received, Burnett said.

It was too early in the investigation to determine if the shootings were connected, Burnett said.

“That’s one of the many things that we’re exploring, but that’s undetermined,” he said.

2nd Sunday homicide occurred later in the night

Lexington investigators responded to a third shooting around 9:13 p.m. Sunday in the area of Pemberton Lane and Stole Pool Court, Burnett said. The neighborhood is near East Loudon Avenue.

Responding officers found a gunshot victim in the area who was transported to a local hospital, Burnett said. The victim “subsequently succumbed to their injuries,” he said.

Burnett said he didn’t have information on the age of the victim.

Police were investigating the three shootings as of Monday morning.

This story will be updated with more information.