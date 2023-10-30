Multiple shootings in Memphis over the weekend leave 4 dead, 5 in critical condition

At least eight separate shootings over the weekend left four people dead, and multiple others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shootings spanned the city, leaving five other people in critical condition. Two shootings Sunday afternoon on Elvis Presley Boulevard, which happened within minutes of each other, left a child in critical condition.

The earliest of the shootings took place Saturday at 12:46 p.m., in the 2800 block of Park Avenue. MPD said one man was found at the scene in critical condition and taken to Regional One Health.

Hours later, at 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Lapaloma Street. There a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later Saturday, at 10:10 p.m., a man was found in critical condition in the area of Tessland Road and Raleigh Millington Road. He was taken to Regional One and later died.

Two hours later, at 12:24 a.m. Sunday, MPD responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Boxdale Street. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

That same morning, at 1:18 a.m., MPD officers drove to the 2000 block of Jamie Drive and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition and later upgraded to critical condition.

Police responded to a third shooting victim early Sunday, at 6:18 a.m., when MPD said officers arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis after receiving a call about a man arriving by a private vehicle who had been shot. The man was in critical condition when police arrived.

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, MPD officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard and found two victims who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Eight minutes later, police responded to another shooting in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. Police said they were told a child had been shot and was taken by a private vehicle to Methodist South Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said there have not been any arrests made in any of the eight weekend shootings.

The shootings continue Memphis' trend of higher gun violence compared to previous years. According to the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission's last round of crime statistics, which are released every three months, the number of murders reported within Memphis city limits through the end of September is up about 45% compared to the same time in 2022, and up 32% since 2021.

The number of aggravated assaults, which includes non-fatal shootings and non-fatal attacks with a weapon, when taking account for Memphis' population is up 2.5% compared to 2022 and up 9.5% compared to 2021.

The increase compared to previous years is not as steep as it was in the early months of 2023, which showed a drastic increase and has slowed down over the last six months.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis weekend shootings leave 4 dead, multiple injured including child