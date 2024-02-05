Multiple shootings in same SC city leaves man dead and two hospitalized, police say

One man was killed and two others were hospitalized following multiple shootings over the weekend in Sumter, police said.

The body of 35-year-old Sumter resident Westley Rodregus Vaughn was discovered Sunday morning after officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. about a suspicious person, police said in a news release.

Vaughn, who was shot multiple times, was found outside in the 100 block of Carver Street, according to the release. That’s near the intersection with South Guignard Drive, not far from where he lived, as he was last seen late Saturday walking from his home to a nearby convenience store, police said.

Information about what led to the shooting was not available.

There was another shooting at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.

That shooting happened in an area that’s less than half a mile from where Vaughn’s body was found, police said.

Two men, a 21- and 23-year-old, said they were walking in the Purdy Street/South Guignard Drive area when they were hit by gunfire, according to the release.

Officers learned about the shooting after the victims were dropped off at nearby Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, police said.

One of the victims was transferred to a hospital in Columbia, but police said both men are expected to survive. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said they don’t know if the two shootings are connected.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shootings was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shootings and are working to determine whether anyone saw or heard anything.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.