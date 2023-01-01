Multiple shot and killed in early morning shooting in Ocala, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left multiple dead in Ocala.

Ocala police said the shooting happened Sunday around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, a few blocks south of Silver Springs Boulevard.

Police have not released any details about the shooting at this time but did say in a tweet that there were multiple victims.

Police said the scene is secure and are asking that people stay clear of the area.

If you have any information on this shooting, call OPD at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County anonymously by dialing **TIPS.

More information will be released as soon as possible, police said.

