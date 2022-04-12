Multiple shot, at least 13 injured in NYC subway station; undetonated devices found, officials say

Multiple people were shot in a New York City subway station during rush hour on Tuesday, and several undetonated devices were found, officials said.

At least 13 people were injured during the mayhem that unfolded at a station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, the FDNY said, though it was not immediately unclear how many of those victims were shot.

A man, possibly wearing clothes that resembled MTA attire, was spotted throwing a device in the subway station before opening fire, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

Police were looking for man, believed to be about 5-foot-5, 180 pounds and wearing a gas mask, who shot at least five people, sources said.

Multiple people were shot in the New York City subway system during rush hour on Tuesday, and

Some of the wounded passengers made their escape by jumping on a train, the sources said.

Commuters were urged to steer clear of 36th Street and Fourth Avenue “due to an investigation” and “emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” the NYPD said in a statement.

That corner is the site of a busy station that runs the D, N and R trains.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates. This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.