Multiple shots fired into Clark Co. home overnight

A suspect fired multiple shots into a Clark County house then fled Sunday overnight.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Hickory Drive at 1:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting, Springfield Dispatch—who was relayed the information—informed.

During a preliminary investigation, the suspect fired into the residential home using a rifle. Then, they fled the scene heading to an unknown location.

Deputies for the sheriff’s office provided the information to Springfield Police after reports showed that the suspect may have been entering the city’s jurisdictional boundary. However, Springfield Police were still attempting to pinpoint where the suspect would go following the shooting.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured due to the shooting.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the incident.

