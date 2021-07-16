Multiple shots fired in downtown Lexington by police headquarters. Man injured.

Lexington police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lexington that injured at least one person, WKYT reported.

Police told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that 20-25 shots were heard on Main Street, near the Lexington Public Library and the Lexington police headquarters, at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Responding officers saw a car fleeing, which later wrecked on Mill Street, near Maxwell Avenue, according to WKYT.

Police told WKYT a man inside the wrecked car had been injured with a minor gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Multiple parked vehicles were also damaged due to gunfire, police said.

Police found shell casings at the scene, some in front of Main Street restaurant Alfalfa and some near the library, WKYT reported.

This incident is the third shooting within several blocks of downtown Lexington since June.