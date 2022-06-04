UPDATE: Multiple shots fired in drive-by shooting in NW Rochester

Jun. 4—ROCHESTER — Rochester Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Friday, June 3, 2022, in northwest Rochester.

Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 8:18 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Center St. Northwest.

Sgt. Ben Schlag said somewhere between nine and 20 shots — which were found on the scene — were fired in a drive-by shooting, but at this time there are no identified victims.

The department's public information officer Amanda Grayson said, "preliminary reports indicate that a verbal argument may have occurred between an occupant in a vehicle and someone standing outside a residence. Several shots were fired, but it does not appear anyone was hit. Multiple bullets struck a nearby residence."

Schlag said Friday night that no suspects are in custody, but there is no current threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.