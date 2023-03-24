Multiple shots fired in Fresno leaves girl injured. The victim was with a group

A juvenile was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon in central Fresno.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter electronic activation at 4:45 p.m. at North Diana Street, near East Illinois Avenue, where they found a girl with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Fresno Police Lt.. Zeb Price said.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, but Price said there were a group of individuals walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

The juvenile was the only victim struck by gunfire.

It is not known how many people were in the group or if the victim was the intended target, Price said.

Police don’t have a suspect description. It also wasn’t known if if a vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Detectives are canvassing for surveillance video and talking to any witnesses.

Many shell casings were found on the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

