Multiple shots fired near Tacoma Mall food court; shoppers hiding in stores

A shooting near the food court Friday night locked down the Tacoma Mall, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

An off-duty Tacoma police sergeant called 911 just after 7 p.m. to report a live shooter inside the mall. Witnesses reported hearing 2 to 14 gunshots. At least one person has been confirmed shot and injured, sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said.

No one is in custody.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

“With an active shooter in a huge place, we’re sending people inside to do a coordinated search,” Moss said.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went on lockdown. Some are being evacuated.

All unaccompanied juveniles are being brought to the Tacoma Mall Transit Center in the 2100 block of South 48th Street where guardians can pick them up.

Fredrick Hoskins of Hawaii with his daughter, who declined to be identified, were in the Tacoma Mall Friday night when shots rang out. “There was a boom, boom, boom … boom, boom, boom. Maybe like six shots,” Hoskins said.

Police asked people to stay away from the mall, which is now closed.

“We are still actively working the scene, trying to get people out of the mall safely and searching the mall for a shooter,” Moss said.

There was a shooting at the mall at 7:08 p.m. one victim has been found with a gunshot wound. Please stay away from the mall at this time. Deputies and officers from all over the county are assisting Tacoma Police actively search the mall. pic.twitter.com/x266EdQwnr — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) November 27, 2021

A 28-year-old woman shopping with a friend in Bath and Body Works said she heard up to 15 gunshots Friday evening.

Store employees closed the entrance to the mall and herded staff and customers into a back storage room.

“We were in there for 20 to 30 minutes,” she said.

Eventually, they left via an entrance into the parking lot where they saw dozens of police vehicles, ambulances and fire department equipment. Police were carrying long guns, she said.

Fredrick Hoskins was shopping with his daughter inside the mall when he heard gunfire.

“There was a boom, boom, boom … boom, boom, boom. Maybe like six shots,” said Hoskins, who previously served in the military. “It sounded like a revolver, and it sounded like it was just one shooter.”

Hoskins said he and his family went into a nearby store and sheltered in a storage room with several other people.

At one point, Hoskins said, word was passed that a woman and her baby were hiding in a dressing room in the store, so he and some other people went and got her and brought her to the storage area.

Police released them about an hour later, he said.

