Multiple shots fired at Richland Hills police officers as they parked their patrol car

A gunman fired multiple shots at two Richland Hills police officers Thursday night, but the officers escaped without being wounded.

One bullet hit a Richland Hills patrol car, according to Richland Hills police.

Multiple police officers from nearby agencies converged on the scene to search the area, but no suspect was located.

“We were extremely fortunate that no one was injured from this direct attack,” Richland Hills Police Chief Kimberly Sylvester said in a Friday news release. “Thank you to everyone who responded last night to assist and show support.”

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Baker Boulevard behind an office building. The building is the temporary police headquarters as Richland Hills’ main police headquarters is being remodeled.

A Richland Hills police sergeant and probationary officer were parking a marked patrol car when they heard several gunshots.

The officers managed to get back in the patrol car and drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Richland Hills police at 817-616-3789 or dschmid@richlandhills.com or 469tips.com or 469-TIPS.

