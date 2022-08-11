‘Multiple’ shots fired at a southeast Raleigh mobile home, wounding two people

Multiple gunshots were fired into a home in southeast Raleigh on Thursday afternoon, wounding a man and a woman inside.

The adult occupants of the residence sustained “very minor” non life-threatening injuries, Raleigh Police Department spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo said in an email.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Schenley Drive within the Schenley Square mobile home park off of Hammond Road, south of Interstate 40.

Dozens of police vehicles arrived at the scene in response, according to WRAL.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene, and the woman was hospitalized as a precaution.

No information was released by police on a suspect in the shooting.

Detectives and officers are on the scene investigating the incident.