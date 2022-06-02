Multiple shots fired, unknown number of victims at Racine's Graceland Cemetery during funeral for man killed by police

Police are seen outside Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine following a shooting in the adjacent Graceland Cemetery. An unknown number of people were shot, according to police.

RACINE - An unknown number of people were shot at Racine's Graceland Cemetery Thursday afternoon during a funeral for a man killed by police.

Just before 2:30 p.m., multiple shots were fired at the cemetery, located along the 3600 block of Osborne Boulevard, Racine police said in a tweet.

"There are victims but unknown how many at this time," police said. "The scene is still active and being investigated."

The shooting occurred at the interment for Da'Shontay L. King Sr., the man fatally shot by Racine police May 20, King's sister, Natasha Mullen said.

"We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere," she said.

According to the Racine Journal Times, residents reported hearing 20 to 30 shots.

A Racine police officer fatally shot King, 37, during a traffic stop about two weeks ago. Police said they were carrying out a search warrant on a vehicle when King, who they said had a handgun, ran from the car.

The officer, Zachary B. Brenner, then fatally shot King. It's unclear exactly why Brenner shot King. Racine police said King "took an action" that prompted Brenner to shoot, but the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not mention such an action in a statement.

King's funeral service took place at noon Thursday at the Fellowship of Christian Believers church, 703 Washington Avenue, according to his obituary. His interment at the cemetery was to follow.

It was not immediately clear how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries. Preliminary emergency radio traffic indicated that first responders were having a difficult time trying to figure out the number of victims at first.

A Racine Fire Department official directed a reporter to the police department for information.

An official at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, which hosted King's funeral, declined to comment.

Police block Osborne Boulevard in Racine following a shooting at Graceland Cemetery. Multiple shots were fired, and an unknown number of people were injured, police said.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, adjacent to the cemetery, went on lockdown, according to a hospital spokesperson. The emergency department is still accepting patients and people with previously scheduled appointments can keep them.

The hospital did not say how many people it was treating from the shooting.

Police blocked several streets in the area.

“I was just trying to bury my brother and almost lost my life doing so," Mullen said.

This story will be updated.

