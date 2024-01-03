Multiple snow showers predicted this week in southern W.Va.

Jan. 2—Snow showers for much of southern West Virginia are expected throughout the week, though a significant accumulation is not in the forecast.

Francis Kredensor, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said temperatures this week are expected to remain in the 30s and 40s, with conditions even chillier to the north.

"Overall, more often than not, the next five to seven days are going to be on the cooler than normal side," he said. "Nothing like bitterly terribly cold, but definitely cooler than normal."

For Wednesday night into Thursday, Kredensor said Beckley could see a light dusting or up to an inch of snow but most precipitation will occur in the mountains.

"It's looking like there'll be another chance for some mountain snow late Wednesday night into Thursday, similar to the last event," he said. "I think best chances will be more towards the north — the northern mountains ... areas up towards like Snowshoe and Elkins they could pick up a couple inches."

A slight warmup is expected for Friday, with the high reaching 43.

Kredensor said it's too soon to tell exactly what the weekend will bring, but more snow is in the forecast.

"It looks like it's just one of those systems where we might get a bit of warm air that comes in, especially at the start of the system (Saturday)," he said. "So during the day Saturday is the most likely time where places like Beckley would see some mix (of rain and snow). But then Saturday night into Sunday probably would be mostly snow as we start to get some cold air working into the area."

He added that higher elevations and those located further north will likely see more snow and less of a mix in precipitation.

Kredensor said the weekend storm could create hazardous conditions on the roadways, but it's still too soon to tell.

"If it were to be a little on the cooler side than currently expected, you could see some decent transportation impacts around the area," he said. "There could be some good gusty winds with this system as well ... but right now it's looking like it'll be an impactful storm, but as of right now, it doesn't look like it's gonna be anything too crazy."

The high for the weekend is expected to be in the high 30s.

