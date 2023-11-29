Multiple Southeast Raleigh High students ‘disciplined’ after fatal stabbing on campus

Multiple Southeast Raleigh High School students have been disciplined as a result of the on-campus fight on Monday that led to the stabbing death of a classmate.

In a letter sent Wednesday to the school’s parents, Principal Eddie Harden says that “all students involved in Monday’s event have been disciplined” in accordance with Wake County school policies. Harden said he’s limited in how much he can share about the disciplinary action.

The news about the discipline came with the announcement that school will reopen Thursday with extra security. Classes were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fatal brawl at school

Video clips posted on social media by multiple students appear to show a fight spilling over from a hallway into the school gymnasium on Monday. Other students can be seen cheering during the brawl and recording the incident.

The fight left Delvin Ferrell, a 15-year-old student, and a 16-year-old student with stab wounds. Ferrell died of his injuries, while the 16-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries.

Delvin Ferrell, 15, was fatally stabbed at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Raleigh police arrested a 14-year-old student and charged him with murder. Police have not said if any other students are facing criminal charges due to the fight.

Cherelle McLaughlin, the mother of the murder suspect, says her son acted in self-defense after being assaulted by other students.

According to McLaughlin, Monday’s stabbing can be traced back to an earlier fight her older daughter had with a female Southeast Raleigh High student.

McLaughlin said her daughter’s original fight led to more than a dozen juveniles, including many shown in the videos of Monday’s fatal fight, coming to her house in Southeast Raleigh roughly a week ago and assaulting both McLaughlin and her mother.

When she brought her son to school Monday, McLaughlin said she told his case worker that he would likely get jumped for defending his sister.