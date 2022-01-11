Multiple space heaters were running inside apartment where deadly Bronx fire erupted, FDNY sources say

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·2 min read

NEW YORK — The Bronx apartment where a deadly fire erupted that killed 17 people had several space heaters running at the time of the fire — and all of them, including the one that sparked the fire, had been left on for days, New York City Fire Department sources said Tuesday.

Firefighters made the discovery as they sifted through the scorched rubble of the second-floor duplex apartment where the Sunday morning fire started.

It was not immediately clear how many space heaters were in use when the fire erupted.

The blaze sent thick plumes of choking smoke throughout the Twin Parks North West building on E. 181st Street near Tiebout Avenue in Fordham Heights.

The fire is the city’s deadliest since the 1990 blaze at the Bronx’s Happy Land Social Club. More than 30 people were rushed to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. By Sunday afternoon, 17 had died, including eight children.

All of them died from smoke inhalation, a spokeswoman for the city’s medical examiner said.

Only three of the victims had been officially identified by the city’s medical examiner Tuesday morning.

FDNY marshals are trying to determine what caused the space heater to erupt into flames and why the apartment’s self-closing door that should have kept the smoke from spreading throughout the building malfunctioned and remained open.

Investigators said the heat in the building was working but some residents were supplementing the heat with portable space heaters.

Portable space heaters are involved in about 1,700 fires nationwide a year, resulting in about 80 deaths, 160 injuries per year, and $62 million in damage, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In 2019, a portable space heater plugged into a power strip sparked a fire in Flatbush, Brooklyn. A man in his 60s died after he jumped from the building to escape the flames. Seven other people, including a police officer who raced to the scene, were also injured.

The FDNY is continually putting out public service announcements on the proper use of portable space heaters, which should be kept at least 3 feet from any bedding and furniture and must be plugged directly into a wall socket and not an extension cord.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan over violent protests

    Nearly 8,000 people in Kazakhstan were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago, authorities said Monday. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the unrest that followed initially peaceful protests against rising energy prices as a “terrorist aggression" against the mineral-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million and dismissed reports that authorities targeted peaceful demonstrators as “disinformation.” Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported that 7,939 people have been detained across the country.

  • Kazakhstan unrest: Internet returns to Almaty following a five day outage

    Days of violent anti-government protests saw nearly 8,000 people detained, officials say.

  • Putin claims victory in defending Kazakhstan from revolt

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory on Monday in defending Kazakhstan from what he described as a foreign-backed terrorist uprising, and promised leaders of other ex-Soviet states that a Moscow-led alliance would protect them too. Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty returned to near-normal on Monday after nearly a week of unrest, by far the worst violence in the 30-year independent history of what had been the most stable former Soviet state in Central Asia. The square near the mayor's office, burnt out during the uprising, was firmly held by the security forces and closed to the public.

  • TuSimple Stock Can Rise 80% Because Self-Driving Tech Is a ‘Must-Have’ in Trucking

    KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler launched coverage of the autonomous-truck start-up with a Buy rating and $50 price target.

  • Russian troops to begin withdrawal from Kazakhstan following deadly riots

    Russian troops to begin withdrawal from Kazakhstan following deadly riots

  • Elvis Costello asks radio stations not to play Oliver's Army

    The singer will also stop playing the song live, saying its lyrics have been misinterpreted.

  • 'A horrible scene': Search for bodies continues in Brazil cliff collapse captured on video

    Video from the scene Saturday captured the tragedy as a wall of rock multiple stories tall tumbled from the cliffs, slamming at least one small boat.

  • Couple found clinging to side of 40-foot embankment after fall, Virginia rescuers say

    The two had fallen about 10-25 feet down, according to rescuers.

  • 'It goes for miles': Author Bobbie Ann Mason describes tornado's toll on CBS Morning News

    " I'd never seen destruction bigger than one house but this is blocks and blocks and it goes miles into the country," Mason read from the essay.

  • Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California

    Dramatic video obtained by Reuters shows several officers freeing the man from the downed plane, which had crashed shortly after takeoff in the Pacoima neighborhood, according to local media. "The plane had a failed takeoff and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection," said Luis Jimenez, the 21-year-old music composer who filmed the video. "Just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me."

  • Boaters flee fatal cliffside collapse in Brazil

    Dozens of boaters were enjoying a quiet afternoon at Brazil's idyllic Lake Furnas when a large chunk of the surrounding cliffside came loose, killing at least 10 people.

  • NYC's Bronx fire tragedy: Archbishop visits scene of horror, officials share ways public can help victims

    The Archbishop of New York visited the site of Sunday’s devastating fire in the Bronx, where 17 people – including eight children – died and dozens more were injured, as officials offer ways for the public to help impacted families.

  • Downed plane hit by train in LA after pilot freed

    Dramatic video shows a downed plane being hit by a train on Sunday at a Los Angeles level crossing.The passenger train slammed into a downed Cessna that crashed shortly after takeoff, local media reported, just seconds after police freed the bleeding pilot.Video obtained by Reuters showed the train ramming in full force, sending airplane debris flying across a fence and nearly hitting bystanders."The plane had a failed takeoff and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection," Luis Jimenez, the 21-year-old music composer who was filming on the scene, said. "Immediately just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me."No one on board the train was injured, local media reported.

  • NYC fire kills 19, injures dozens -officials

    A fire in a residential building in the Bronx on Sunday left nineteen people dead, including nine children, and dozens more injured.That's according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in a 19-floor apartment building.The city's fire department commissioner told reporters some 200 firefighters helped put out the blaze. Its cause was not immediately known. The commissioner said the smoke had spread to every floor of the building, likely because the door to the apartment where it started was left open, and that victims had suffered from significant smoke inhalation.

  • 'Her heart is not there:' Philadelphia woman lost 3 daughters, 9 grandkids in fatal Fairmount fire

    Rosalee McDonald, 33, and Virginia Thomas, 30, and their children died in the fire, but the family is still waiting for details as they struggle in the aftermath of Philadelphia's deadliest fire in more than a century.

  • Officers pull pilot from crashed plane seconds before train slams into it

    Los Angeles police pulled a bloodied pilot of a single-engine Cessna 172 to safety seconds before a train smashed into the wreckage near Whiteman Airport.

  • 2 dogs die in Georgetown house fire caused by appliance malfunction Monday: Fire marshal

    No one was home at the time of the fire. Damage is estimated at $250,000.

  • Deadly NYC fire sparked by space heater

    New York City officials say a devastating fire that killed nearly two dozen people in the bronx on Sunday was sparked by a malfunctioning space heater."This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times here in the city of New York."Mayor Eric Adams confirmed nine of the victims were children, and dozens more have been injured and hospitalized.The deadly blaze broke out in an apartment spanning the second and third floors of the Twin Parks North West building, which provided affordable housing.Fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said 200 firefighters battled the heavy smoke, which spread quickly because the apartment door was left open."This smoke extended the entire height of the building, completely unusual. Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest."Nigro added that the building did not have external fire escapes, and residents were meant to evacuate through the smoke-filled interior stairways.Officials said those who need housing would be registered and placed in hotels until it was safe to return to the building.The catastrophe is likely to stir questions on safety standards in low-income city housing, after another deadly residential fire in Philadelphia earlier this week.Neither the building's owner or property manager immediately responded to requests for information on its fire safety record and inspection history.

  • Bronx apartment fire: Witnesses recall horrors of NYC’s deadliest fire in 30 years

    Dilenny Rodriguez lives on the ninth floor of the Bronx building in New York City that was the site of the devastating fire that broke out Sunday morning and killed 19 people—including nine children—before teams of firefighters were able to get control of the blaze.

  • Smoke inhalation killed all 17 victims in New York City apartment fire, medical examiner says

    An open door to an apartment unit where a space heater caught fire allowed the smoke to spread throughout all floors of a 19-story building in New York City on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams told ABC News. At least 17 people, including eight children, have died from the incident, according to the New York City Fire Department. All 17 victims died of accidental smoke inhalation, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York ruled Tuesday.