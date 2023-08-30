Multiple spot fires set in East County; suspect arrested

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of starting multiple spot fires in Spring Valley, authorities said.

Marcus Fox, 33, faces four counts of arson to property and was booked into custody at the San Diego Central Jail, Sgt. Anthony Portillo with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The fires, which were set to trash, wood pallets and a trash dumpster, were reported to deputies just before 6 a.m. along Bancroft Drive and Troy Street, according to law enforcement.

Suspect shot, killed mom and 2 dogs before standoff in Encanto house: SDPD

No structures were burned or threatened as firefighters and several witnesses put out the small fires.

Deputies detained a man, later identified as Fox, found near one of the fires, Portillo said. Upon investigation, authorities determined the cause of the fires to be arson and developed probable cause to arrest Fox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.