Multiple stabbing victims confirmed near University of Iowa campus

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a stabbing near campus early Saturday morning.

The University of Iowa released a "Hawk Alert" at 2:08 a.m. warning students to avoid the area near the intersection of South Gilbert and Burlington streets after police received reports of a stabbing. Police arrived on the scene approximately 10 minutes later and discovered multiple victims.

The Iowa City Police Department determined the incident to be "isolated," but the university encouraged students to be "vigilant."

Police are currently searching for a suspect. Those with any information on the stabbing are encouraged to call the department at 319-356-6800.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

