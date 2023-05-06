Three men stabbed during fight near University of Iowa campus

Three men were stabbed near the University of Iowa campus after a fight unfolded in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Authorities first issued an alert shortly after 2am after responding to a large fight in the 300 Block of S Gilbert Street. Students were told half an hour later to avoid the area as multiple people had been attacked and several others fled the scene.

The victims, whose ages are not immediately available but were described as young, are receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital.

“Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect,” the University of Iowa Police Department said on Twitter.

Campus police said in a later update on Saturday that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public.

An investigation is now underway, no other information will be released at this time, police said.

UPDATE (via ICPD): All three victims are expected to recover. An initial investigation has determined the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no threat to the general public. The incident remains under active investigation. More: https://t.co/HWFRVsuPL9 pic.twitter.com/ZlXm8AyuA6 — University of Iowa Police Department (@UIowa_Police) May 6, 2023

It comes just days after a former University of California, Davis, student allegedly stabbed three people, killing one, near the campus last week.

On Thursday, the university said police of the city of Davis, UC Davis police, and the FBI identified and arrested a suspect in all three stabbing incidents.

“The person has been identified as Carlos Dominguez. Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25, 2023, when he was separated for academic reasons,” it said.

Mr Dominguez was charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Anyone with information about the stabbings in Iowa is asked to contact campus police at 319-356-6800.