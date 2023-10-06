Multiple stabbing victims in Painesville incident

Oct. 6—Painesville Police responded to an incident on East Prospect Street in which three men were stabbed and transported to local hospitals.

According to city news release, on Oct. 4 at approximately 10:26 p.m., Painesville Police responded to a disturbance in the 150 block of East Prospect Street. The preliminary investigation revealed three men were injured during an argument.

According to the release, a 57-year-old man suffered an apparent stab wound to his abdomen, a 27-year-old man suffered a laceration to the left side of his head and a 57-year-old man sustained an apparent stab wound to his chest.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department assisted Painesville officers in clearing the two-story residence.

Fairport Harbor Fire Department transported the man with the chest wound to UH Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township where he was flown by emergency helicopter to University Hospitals in Cleveland.

Painesville City Fire Department and Painesville Township Fire Department transported the two other men to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, according to the release.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to the scene for processing. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840 or the Painesville Police Tip Line at 440-392-5839.