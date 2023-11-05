Multiple stabbings reported in Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks police were investigating multiple stabbings Saturday night in a residential area made up of mostly apartments.

Police received multiple calls about stabbings in the 900 block of St. Charles Drive shortly before 8 p.m., according to initial reports.

Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson said early details indicate at least three juveniles suffered injuries and two were taken to the hospital. Thousand Oaks contracts police services with the sheriff's office.

Gibson said the sheriff's office sent K-9s to the scene and its major crimes unit to the scene.

