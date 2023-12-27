Multiple state lawmakers “swatted” in the past 24 hours

Multiple Republican lawmakers had police at their front doors because of fake 9-1-1 calls.

The practice, known as “swatting” is when someone calls authorities to someone’s house based on a fake emergency.

Will Albers was at his family’s home Tuesday afternoon when he heard banging on the front door.

“When I went to the door and unlocked it. I was greeted by quite a few police officers who entered my home with weapons,” Will Albers said. “They weren’t asking, they were telling.”

Will used to work for the GBI and cooperated with police, guessing why they were there.

“My first thought was, this is a swatting,” Will Albers said.

That’s because Will’s father is a state senator.

“This is a serious crime and these people who are doing this need to be arrested. They need to understand the consequences of their actions,” State Senator John Albers said.

John Albers was not home at the time. Instead, he was visiting family in Florida while his eldest son watched the family dog.

He says there is no doubt that his family was targeted.

“Absolutely not, this has been targeted. It has already hit three of us in the Georgia state senate, and there is no doubt this is a coordinated attack,” Albers said.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed state Senators John Albers and Clinton Dixon were both victims of fake 9-1-1 calls in the past 24 hours. Reports of another state republican senator being swatted remains unconfirmed by police at this time.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed that state senator Clinton Dixon was swatted on Christmas.

According to an incident report, police responded to a call that an armed suspect shot his wife and was holding someone hostage. When police arrived, they learned no one from the home had called 9-1-1.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was also swatted on Christmas day.

“This is just clearly mean-spirited, awful, terrible human beings,” Albers said.

The source of the calls is still unknown, according to the latest information from police.

However, for Albers, he wants those responsible to be held accountable.

“We will hunt you down. We will find you, we will arrest you, and you will be accountable for this crime,” Albers said.

