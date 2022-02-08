Multiple states to end mask mandates in schools and other indoor places

Officials from Oregon, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware all announced plans Monday to end mask requirements in schools or other public places. CBS News' Tanya Rivero sits down with Dr. William Schaffner from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to discuss these COVID-19 topics and more.

