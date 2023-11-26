Multiple states under winter weather alerts due to post-Thanksgiving storm

Multiple states are under winter weather alerts across the country on Sunday as millions of Americans prepare for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that “moderate to heavy snowfall” will continue to impact the Southern Rockies and the Central Plains regions, including most of Kansas. It said the storm system will then shift into the Mississippi Valley Region and the western Great Lakes Sunday into Monday.

Federal forecasters warned that gusty winds and heavy snow could create “hazardous travel conditions.” The NWS, based in Marquette, Mich., issued a winter storm warning on Sunday, saying that heavy lake snow is expected, accumulating 5 to 8 inches of snow with a foot of snow possible in some areas. It said winds gusting as much as 30 mph are expected on Monday.

AccuWeather forecasters warned that travel could be affected due to the lake snow south of Buffalo, New York due to the lake-effect snow off the Great Lakes.

“Travel headaches will abound along I-90 from just south of Buffalo, New York, all the way to Cleveland during the first half of the week due to heavy snow coming off the lake,” AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

Parts of other midwestern states, including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, are also under winter weather advisories. There are also winter weather advisories in parts of Maine and New Hampshire.

The Mid-Atlantic to New England coasts are expected to see moderate to heavy rain on Sunday, forecasters said. The wet weather could also affect those traveling after the Thanksgiving weekend.

“On Monday morning, motorists on and east of Interstate 91 are most at risk for delays and travel disruptions, including cities like Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

