Multiple stolen trailers recovered by sheriff's office

Jan. 17—PARKER COUNTY — Parker County sheriff's deputies recovered multiple stolen trailers following an investigation into a criminal trespass call earlier this month.

Deputies responded to a home off White Settlement Road, where a homeowner discovered several trailers on a property rented out by a tenant he was planning to evict.

The homeowner reported the trailers were believed to be stolen, but the tenant told deputies one of the trailers belonged to a friend who was not on scene, according to a press release.

A check on the trailers confirmed that a Road Force cargo trailer and a Liberty utility trailer found on the property were reported stolen out of Parker County. Deputies further confirmed a Jayco travel trailer, also located on the property, was stolen out of Hudson Oaks.

Investigators also seized 300 gallons of red diesel fuel, believed to have stolen from a construction site on Farm-to-Market Road 730, as well as a Parker utility trailer and a Texas Bragg utility trailer.

Tarrant Regional Auto Crimes Task Force investigators and Parker County Sheriff's deputies returned last week to the residence where the homeowner reported another flatbed trailer was located on the property, hidden in brush.

Deputies and investigators also recovered a 2017 Kearny car hauler trailer in the driveway of the residence along with a 2023 Dodge Ram, which was reported stolen from U-Haul.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the case is currently ongoing and warrants are pending the investigation.