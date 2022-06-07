Multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns recovered in Everett

The Everett Police Department’s Gang Response Unit (GRU) arrested four people and recovered drugs, multiple guns and two stolen cars last week at a motel, the police department announced Monday.

On June 2, GRU officers observed a stolen truck parked at a motel.

Officers determined that there were four wanted felons at the motel after reviewing surveillance video and speaking with people at the scene.

Additional officers were called to the scene as GRU officers instructed the four individuals to exit their room.

All were taken into custody.

Officers obtained a search warrant and recovered a loaded semi-auto handgun, a loaded revolver, a shotgun, 295 grams of methamphetamine and almost 4,000 fentanyl pills.

While serving the warrant, GRU officers also located a second stolen car.

