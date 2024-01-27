Multiple stolen vehicles recovered, arrests made in PPB-led mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another stolen vehicle operation (SVO) led by the Portland Police Bureau led to multiple arrests, recovered vehicles and recovery of an illegally possessed firearm, officials say.

Beginning Friday afternoon, PPB’s East Precinct worked with officers from the Gresham Police Department (GPD) and deputies from Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) on this latest SVO, focusing on the Lents, Powellhurst-Gilbert, Pleasant Valley, Montavilla, Parkrose Heights, Hazelwood, Russell, and Mill Park Neighborhoods.

Highlights from the SVO

Just after 3:30 p.m., East Precinct officers were behind a vehicle in the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 122nd Avenue when the driver tried to elude them, drove around the block, then pulled over. The driver, 34 year-old Aaron Cox, was found in illegal possession of a loaded handgun and arrested, authorities say.

Cox was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC) and the car’s passenger, 52 year-old Raymond Kerbs, was arrested on a felony warrant, authorities say.

MCSO deputies and PPB officers stopping a stolen vehicle on the freeway during an SVO conducted on Jan. 26, 2024 (Courtesy: PPB)

A punched ignition of a suspected stolen vehicle from an SVO led by PPB on Jan. 26, 2024 (Courtesy: PPB)

A suspect in handcuffs being interviewed by officers during an SVO conducted on Jan. 26, 2024 (Courtesy: PPB)

Just before 5 p.m., Vancouver Police Department officers, who were running a similar operation in their jurisdiction, notified PPB that a recently stolen red 2020 Mitsubishi was southbound on I-205 crossing the Glenn Jackson Bridge into Portland. Officers report locating the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Shaver Street. The driver did not stop and the officers pursued.

When the chase went eastbound on Northeast Marine Drive, the suspect sideswiped an occupied vehicle. An MCSO deputy was able to spike the tires, spinning the car to a stop at Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast Whitaker Way. The driver immediately surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the pursuit, officials say.

The driver, 23 year-old Angel Rodriguez of Vancouver, was booked into MCDC on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Elude by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, 10 counts of Reckless Endangering Another Person and more, authorities say.

Overall, PPB’s preliminary statistics for the whole mission state 11 stolen vehicles were recovered in 25 stops, 10 arrests made and 10 active warrants given out. Three drivers attempted to elude police and two were pursued. Additionally, five vehicles were towed and one gun recovered.

PPB added there has been a 25% reduction in stolen vehicles reported to them last year compared to the year before. From January through November of 2023, there were 7,454 stolen vehicles reported. For that same time period in 2022, they say there were 10,004, making 2,550 fewer stolen vehicles.

PPB acknowledged that, while this trend is encouraging, they will continue with these operations in the future.

