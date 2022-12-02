Multiple storms dumping snow in the Sierra
Heavy snow dumped feet of snow in the Sierra, and more snow is expected through the start of next week.
We're tracking the second round of a storm moving across Northern California this week. It's expected to bring 1-3 feet of snow to the Sierra.
It's little rest for the weary for travelers in California trying to get over the passes in the Sierra Nevada as a second storm is barreling through the Golden State just hours after a first storm blasted the mountains with feet of snow and wind gusts reaching as high as 99 mph.
It was a snowy start to meteorological winter across the mountains of California Thursday as a winter storm tracked across the state, and AccuWeather forecasters say that more snow is on the way. The storm arrived in Northern California late Wednesday and continued throughout Thursday, delivering much-needed rain to the lower elevations. San Francisco International Airport measured 0.71 of an inch of rain on Thursday, nearly half of the 1.58 inches of rain that fell in all of November. A yardsti
