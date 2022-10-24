Multiple students injured in shooting at St. Louis high school, district says

At least two students were injured during a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, according to St. Louis Public Schools.

Officers “quickly stopped” the shooter inside the school, the district said.

The shooting happened at 10:12 a.m. ET, KTVI reported

The two injured students were being taken to a hospital, and other students at the school were still being evacuated shortly before 11 a.m. ET.

“We are asking the public to please avoid the area of S. Kingshighway from Southwest to Arsenal until further notice,” police said. “This investigation is ongoing.”

St. Louis police told local media that six people, including the suspect, were hospitalized, according to KMOV.

“Their injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries, and a report of cardiac arrest,” the TV station reported.

The school was secure as of 11:45 a.m., police said.

KTVI reported that children were seen running from the school, and officers could be seen helping them scale fences and buildings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.