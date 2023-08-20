Multiple students involved in incident, Brevard County school district says

Brevard Public School officials said an investigation is underway into the actions of multiple Viera High School students.

A district spokesperson confirmed to Channel 9 Sunday that the investigation relates to a video posted on social media, involving some athletes acting inappropriately in what appears to be a locker room.

Channel 9 has chosen not to show the video at this time.

In a statement, the district said in part:

Our focus is to work with district security and school-based administrators to complete a thorough investigation in a timely manner.

We are working to find out more details about this incident and will provide updates as it becomes available.

