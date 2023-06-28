Multiple supsects fire on group of people, injuring 18 year-old, Ga. police say

An 18-year-old is recovering after he was shot when multiple suspects opened fire on a group of five people.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Revis Street in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Eric Colton who had been shot twice in his lower extremities.

Colton was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said that multiple unidentified suspects opened fire “indiscriminately’ on Colton.

Additionally, three other people police listed as victims who were also shot at as well as another person who’s apartment was shot into.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

