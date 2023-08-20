Multiple suspects arrested, charged in east Charlotte home invasion turned killing

Three suspects have been arrested and charged for the killing of a man during a home invasion in July.

Reynaldo Rivera was killed at the Heatherwood Trace Apartments on Paces Glen Avenue on the night of July 17.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to calls of a shooting around 9:40 p.m. that night. They arrived at the scene of a home robbery and found two victims - one shot dead at the scene, and one with life-threatening injuries.

One week after the killing, Theopolis Raquan Martin turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Jail.

After three weeks in the hospital, Henry Cornejo was released and arrested on August 8 in connection to the killing.

The last suspect, Anthony Jamison Martin Jr., was arrested on Saturday.

All three suspects have been interviewed by detectives and charged with the following crimes:

First-Degree Murder

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Attempted First-Degree Murder

Cornejo and Martin Jr. were also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

CMPD says the Rivera’s family has been notified of the arrests.

The investigation is active.

