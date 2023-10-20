Multiple suspects arrested in connection with Merced County shooting, sheriff says

Multiple suspects have been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide in connection with a September shooting that occurred in Merced County, according to authorities.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said it received assistance from the Merced Police Department, Turlock Police Department, Department of Justice, Merced County Probation and Homeland Security in executing multiple search warrants Thursday morning throughout Merced County.

Suspects Joseph Herrera, 33, Irvin Delacruz, 19, and Nathaniel Barrios, 19, were arrested in connection with a Sept. 23, 2023, attempted double homicide shooting that occurred in Winton.

During the searches, investigators located a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting and ammunition that matched shell casings at the scene, according the sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not release additional details about the shooting incident.

Both Herrera and Delacruz were booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder and participation in criminal street gang, according to jail records.

Barrios was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder and participation in criminal street gang, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, illegally possessing an assault weapon and possession of a firearm, according to jail records.

All three suspects remain custody.

According to jail records, bond for Herrera was set at $8,000,000, bond for Barrios was set at $1,120,000 and bond for Delacruz was set at $1,000,000.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may occur.