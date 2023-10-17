Multiple suspects arrested in connection to vehicle thefts in local community

Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection to vehicle thefts and thefts from unlocked vehicles in Springboro, police said.

The Springboro Police Department said in a social media post on Tuesday that officers have arrested multiple suspects in the last two weeks who are involved in the crimes.

>> Previous Coverage: Thieves go car to car in local neighborhood; and all the vehicles have one thing in common

Increased patrols resulted in a stolen vehicle recovery and a suspect arrested on October 12, the police department said. The suspect was found to be involved in several thefts from the previous weekend as well.

“Last night, the thieves were back at it in the Brookside subdivision where three suspects were going through multiple unlocked vehicles. One of our midnight officers found the suspects and after a short pursuit, apprehended all three,” the police department said in the post.

Anyone who finds that their vehicle has been entered through the night or has security video that could help investigators is asked to contact the police department at (937)748-0611.



