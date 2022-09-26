Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession

Sep. 26—ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call.

Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.

Officers responded to the Woodall's convenience store at 261 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a domestic situation regarding a couple. Jasmine Ross told officers that her boyfriend, Lonnie Lewis, assaulted and pointed a gun at her.

Officers contacted Lewis and two other males in a black vehicle at the convenience store. When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana and noticed a large pill bottle in the center console. Upon detaining Lewis for the assault involving Ross, officers located two firearms and illegal drugs within the vehicle. One of the firearms was reported stolen from a previous entering automobile incident.

The drugs and contraband seized were marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine, ecstasy pills, scales, other items of drug paraphernalia, and $2,000 in cash. Lewis and the other two suspects were arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Lewis was charged with battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession with intent to distribute.

Baldwin was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession with intent to distribute.

Holley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession with intent to distribute.