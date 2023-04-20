Multiple suspects arrested in robberies targeting Asian Americans in the Bay Area

[Source]

Multiple individuals have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies that have targeted Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Jose police announced on Wednesday.

Demario Emmanuel, 20, and Jayonae Glaser, 19, were apprehended last Thursday, April 13, after Michael Pruitt, 21, and Ilyaas Mubarez, 19, were first taken into custody on March 30.

The group are believed to be responsible for at least 15 robberies.

After arresting Pruitt and Mubarez, police recovered stolen property, around $10,000 in cash, illegal firearms and equipment for creating ghost guns.

Emmanuel was subsequently identified as a co-conspirator. He was booked on a $1,000,000 arrest warrant for multiple robberies.

Glaser, identified as Emmanuel’s girlfriend, appears to become involved after allegedly trying to run over officers while being arrested.

Police recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in her car and she was booked on possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

Victims reportedly lost purses and other items in the string of robberies. Police are still determining whether to charge the suspects with hate crimes.

San Jose police also arrested a separate individual.

Lathan Johnson, 38, is also accused of targeting Asian Americans by forcefully removing jewels from their necks between April and August last year.

The East Palo Alto resident allegedly targeted victims across Santa Clara County. He was charged with 14 counts of robbery — including 14 hate crimes — and three counts of bodily injury.

Investigation into the robberies continue. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Van Brande #4542 of the San José Police Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166 or via email at 4542@sanjoseca.gov.