Multiple suspects ID'd in gunshots incident

Oct. 15—WILLIMANTIC — Police have identified multiple suspects in connection with gunshots that were fired in a Thread City neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4: 21 p. m., Willimantic police received numerous 911 calls about multiple gunshots in the neighborhood of Spring and Pearl streets. No victims were located in the area.

In a press release issued late Thursday night, police said that while no arrests had been made, multiple suspects and vehicles were identified as being involved in the incident.

According to police, officers arrived on scene within a minute of the initial 911 call and quickly identified evidence of multiple shots fired at the intersection of Spring and Pearl streets.

Police said officers found a semi- automatic pistol, an extended magazine for the pistol, multiple rounds of live ammunition and more than 10 fired ammunition casings.

Numerous bystanders in the area all reported that they did not see anything, police said.

According to police, they received information that more shots had been fired near the intersection of Spring and Chestnut streets during the initial incident.

Patrol officers, detectives and K-9 teams conducted a thorough search of the area.

No further information was available by presstime.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to call Det. Keith Edele at ( 860) 465- 3135 ext. 1314.

