Multiple suspects sought in Carrboro highway shooting, police say

The Carrboro Police Department is seeking multiple suspects after a highway shooting incident over the weekend.

A person was driving east on N.C. 54 near Jones Ferry Road around 7 p.m. Saturday, when the occupants of a car behind them began shooting at them, police said in a Monday news release.

The person being shot at fled, continuing east on the highway, police said. They were not harmed in the shooting.

The suspects also fled the scene and their whereabouts remain unknown, according to the news release.

While police said they have not determined a motive in the shooting, the department said it appeared to be “an isolated incident” with no ongoing threat to the public.

The department had no information about the suspects, according to the news release.

Police have asked those with information about the Saturday shooting to contact investigators at 919-918-7413, or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

Reported gun violence up

Earlier this year, a 23-year-old Durham man was shot and killed while driving in Carrboro, The News & Observer reported.

The town, which averages about 15 gun-related incidents a year, saw 23 occur in 2021. That was the most of any year since 2015, The N&O reported.